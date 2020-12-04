Artists of Halton & Peel Juried Exhibition
Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre 1086 Burnhamthorpe Road East, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7B2
Joshua Creek Heritage Art Centre is pleased to present the 7th annual juried exhibition; a diverse display of creativity, skills and inspirations by artists of Halton & Peel.
This year's theme is "COVID-19 Pandemic"; the whole world is undergoing irreversible change. Respond to COVID-19 in a way that brings hope.
The selections have been made by jurors, Shirley Erskine and Louise Laroche.