Author: Cherie Jones

A moderated discussion between Cherie Jones, author of "How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps her House" and Anuja Varghese followed by Q&A with viewers, introduction by Ian Elliott of A Different Drummer Books. The event takes place over Zoom.

× Expand Cherie Jones

In the tradition of Zadie Smith and Marlon James, a debut novel, set in Barbados, about four people confronting violence and love in a beachfront “paradise”.

In Baxter’s Beach, Barbados, Lala’s grandmother Wilma tells the story of the one-armed sister, a cautionary tale about what happens to girls who disobey their mothers and go into the Baxter’s Tunnels. When she’s grown-up, Lala lives on the beach with her husband, Adan, a petty criminal with endless charisma whose thwarted burglary of one of the beach mansions sets off a chain of events with terrible consequences. A gunshot no one was meant to witness. A new mother whose baby is found lifeless on the beach. A woman torn between two worlds and incapacitated by grief. And two men, driven into the Tunnels by desperation and greed, who attempt a crime that may cost them their freedom—and their lives.

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House is an intimate and visceral portrayal of interconnected lives across race and class in a rapidly changing resort town, told by an astonishing new author of literary fiction.

Online Zoom event

Ticket price includes on copy of the book and a link to the Zoom event. Take your ticket to A Different Drummer Books in Burlington where you will receive your link to the Zoom event and your copy of "How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps her House".

In Association with Oakville Public Library and Different Drummer Books