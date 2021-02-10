Author - Desmond Cole - The Skin We're In - Black History Month

Desmond Cole is an activist, radio host and award winning journalist in Toronto. Covered by the Toronto Star, Toronto Life, VICE, NOW Magazine, Walrus and Ethnic Asile, and Buzzfeed. Catch Cole hosting a weekly radio program every Sunday on Newstalk 1010 too.

Desmond has been documenting social justice in Toronto, and has written extensively about the black experience in this city.

His work with the Black Lives Matter movement and more recently his successful effort to remove the Toronto Police presence from TDSB schools have pushed his voice to the forefront. Desmond has also worked to address housing, social support, integration, civic engagement and justice for youth.

The Skin We’re In

NATIONAL BESTSELLER | WINNER OF THE 2020 TORONTO BOOK AWARD

Both Cole’s activism and journalism find vibrant expression in his first book, The Skin We’re In. Puncturing the bubble of Canadian smugness and naive assumptions of a post-racial nation, Cole chronicles just one year—2017—in the struggle against racism in this country. It was a year that saw calls for tighter borders when Black refugees braved frigid temperatures to cross into Manitoba from the States, Indigenous land and water protectors resisting the celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, police across the country rallying around an officer accused of murder, and more.

Month-by-month, Cole creates a comprehensive picture of entrenched, systemic inequality. Urgent, controversial, and unsparingly honest, The Skin We’re In is destined to become a vital text for anti-racist and social justice movements in Canada, as well as a potent antidote to the all-too-present complacency of many white Canadians.

Presented by Sheridan College, and Sheridan Student Union