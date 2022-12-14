Avatar: The Way of Water (Opening day)
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Avatar: The Way of Water opens in Oakville, sequel to the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster that became the highest grossing movie of all time.
Jake Sully and Ney'tiri have formed a family and are doing everything to stay together. However, they must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a difficult war against the humans.
