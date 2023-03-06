Back home again - movie

Join the Oakville Business Community in supporting mental health!

Ticket proceeds go to Canadian Mental Health Association - Halton Region Branch.

The Oakville Chamber & Bell Let's Talk are thrilled to present a screening of Back Home Again, a film that takes you on a mental health journey, starring the largest ensemble of award-winning actors in a Canadian short (including Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara, Jeremy Renner, and more!)

Following the film, join in a conversation with the Director & Writer Michael Mankowski, Executive Producer Charmaine Hammond, and Bell Let's Talk Spokesperson Dr. Ian Dawe.

Serving your favourite movie theatre snacks: popcorn, pretzels, tortilla chips and dips, candy, hot dogs, chilled pops, and assorted beverages!