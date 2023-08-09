× Expand Backstreet Experience A photo of the Backstreet Experience

Introducing the Backstreet Experience, the ultimate tribute band dedicated to capturing the timeless magic of the legendary Backstreet Boys.

Show is at the Oakville Centre on September 8th at 8 p.m.

Hailing from different corners of the music world, these talented performers have come together with one mission: to transport audiences back to the heyday of '90s pop music. Formed with an unwavering passion for the Backstreet Boys' iconic harmonies, mesmerizing choreography, and infectious energy, the Backstreet Experience offers an authentic and exhilarating tribute experience.

Each member of the band has meticulously studied and emulated the distinctive vocal styles and mannerisms of the original Backstreet Boys, ensuring a true-to-life replication of their electrifying stage presence.

The Backstreet Experience recreates the exhilarating live performances that made the Backstreet Boys a global phenomenon. From the signature dance routines to the heart-melting ballads, their live shows transport fans to a place of pure nostalgia, reminding audiences of the cherished memories associated with the Backstreet Boys' chart-topping hits.

Stop! We have some exciting news! To spice things up a little, the boys will have some very special guests join them on stage. This is a show you'll wanna be there for!