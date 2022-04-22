The Bad Guys Opening Day

× Expand Universal Pictures Length: 99 minutes / Rating: G Violence

After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/Bu4GL4Lsb7E