Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshop

Learn how to drum on a bucket.

to

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

Bandology is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to music for kids. They will be hosting a free bucket drumming workshop. Fun for ages 5 to 95, stop by and learn about the power of music, collaboration and community. No experience is required.

Info

Oakville Wind Orchestra

Oakville Wind Orchestra

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
to
Google Calendar - Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshop - 2022-08-20 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshop - 2022-08-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshop - 2022-08-20 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshop - 2022-08-20 13:00:00 ical