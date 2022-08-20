Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshop
Learn how to drum on a bucket.
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Bandology is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to music for kids. They will be hosting a free bucket drumming workshop. Fun for ages 5 to 95, stop by and learn about the power of music, collaboration and community. No experience is required.
Oakville Wind Orchestra
