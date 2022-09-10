Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshops

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

Bandology, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to music for kids, will be hosting FREE bucket drumming workshops all summer long. Fun for ages 5 to 95, stop by and learn about the power of music, collaboration and community. No experience required. 

The workshop will demonstrate the basics of rhythm and melody using buckets with real drumsticks. Learn how to hold drumsticks and play different patterns while you enjoy fresh air and views of the harbour.

Oakville Wind Orchestra

