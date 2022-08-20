Bandology Bucket Drumming Workshops
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7
Bandology, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing access to music for kids, will be hosting FREE bucket drumming workshops all summer long. Fun for ages 5 to 95, stop by and learn about the power of music, collaboration and community. No experience required. Read More
Saturday, August 20 – 1-3pm
Saturday, September 10 – 1-3pm
Saturday, September 24 – 1-3pm
Info
Oakville Wind Orchestra
Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7