Bandshell Sunset Series

Enjoy live family-friendly music on Sunday evenings in Lakeside Park.

to

Lakeside Park Navy &amp; Front, Oakville, Ontario

by

The Bandshell Sunset Series is hosting live family-friendly music on Sunday evenings in Lakeside Park. Performances take place on August 7th, 14th, and 21st.

This event features three local artists performing from the Lakeside Park gazebo during sunset hours from 4 pm until 8 pm. Bring a seat and pick up a snack from Downtown to enjoy local talent as they perform with a backdrop of our stunning lake.

