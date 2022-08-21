Bandshell Sunset Series

Enjoy live family-friendly music on Sunday evenings in Lakeside Park.

Lakeside Park Navy &amp; Front, Oakville, Ontario

This event features three local artists performing from the Lakeside Park gazebo during sunset hours from 4 pm until 8 pm. Bring a seat and pick up a snack from Downtown to enjoy local talent as they perform with a backdrop of our stunning lake.

Live Music
