Baroque Festival: Celebrating our own
OCO is delighted to be back, playing our core repertoire, the Baroque era. This concert features favourites by Bach and Vivaldi, you’ll love it!
to
St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario
OCO is delighted to be back, playing our core repertoire, the Baroque era. This concert features favourites by Bach and Vivaldi, you’ll love it!
- Bach Keyboard Concerto #1 in D minor BWV 1052, Jason Cheng, soloist
- D. Scarlatti Symphonies #10, 3, 7, 17
- Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite
- Vivaldi Concerto for 2 violins in A minor RV 522, Alain Bouvier & David Rehner, soloists.
Covid protocols will be in place. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.
Ticket Prices:
Adults: $30
Teens: $10
12 and under: $5