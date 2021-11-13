Baroque Festival: Celebrating our own

OCO is delighted to be back, playing our core repertoire, the Baroque era. This concert features favourites by Bach and Vivaldi, you’ll love it!

Bach Keyboard Concerto #1 in D minor BWV 1052, Jason Cheng, soloist

D. Scarlatti Symphonies #10, 3, 7, 17

Lully Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Suite

Vivaldi Concerto for 2 violins in A minor RV 522, Alain Bouvier & David Rehner, soloists.

Covid protocols will be in place. Masks and proof of vaccination are required.

Ticket Prices:

Adults: $30

Teens: $10

12 and under: $5