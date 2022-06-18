Basics to Birding with Oakvillegreen

Bronte Beach Park 35 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario

Join Oakvillegreen’s Environmental Program Coordinator, Ben Laing, to explore one of Oakville’s hot spots for bird watching. Ben will walk you through the basics of bird identification for both sight and sound, identifying common birds that are regular visitors to Oakville neighbourhoods and parks, and looking for some amazing uncommon or migratory species along the way.

No birdwatching experience is required for this all-ages event.

