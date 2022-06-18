Basics to Birding with Oakvillegreen

× Expand Bird photo credit to John Silk Join Oakvillegreen for Basics to Birding at Bronte Beach Park.

Join Oakvillegreen’s Environmental Program Coordinator, Ben Laing, to explore one of Oakville’s hot spots for bird watching. Ben will walk you through the basics of bird identification for both sight and sound, identifying common birds that are regular visitors to Oakville neighbourhoods and parks, and looking for some amazing uncommon or migratory species along the way.

No birdwatching experience is required for this all-ages event.