Basics to Birding: Walk & Workshop

Want to learn basic bird identification skills, learn local birds, and explore hotspots in Oakville for bird activity? Join Oakvillegreen at the Butterfly Gazebo for a walk around Bronte Harbour.

Explore the harbour, from the marina to Bronte Beach Park, looking for different birds in different environments. Oakvillegreen will provide background on popular species and tips and tricks for supporting local birds. The walk is approximately 2km, occasionally on uneven terrain.

Binoculars can be loaned for this FREE event.