Battle of the Chefs

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8

At Battle of the Chefs, some of the region's most talented culinary artists will compete head-to-head, showcasing their culinary skills and creativity. They will be using mystery ingredients to craft delectable dishes, all while supporting Food4Kids Halton's mission to eliminate child hunger in our community.

Culinary Showdown: Renowned local chefs will compete in a friendly battle to create extraordinary dishes, showcasing their culinary prowess.

Delectable Tastings: Guests will enjoy exquisite samples from participating restaurants, offering a diverse array of flavours to satisfy every palate.

Silent Auction: An exciting silent auction featuring exclusive items and experiences will raise funds to support Food4Kids Halton's mission.

Fundraiser
905-616-8289
