Beast opening day
Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Universal Pictures
Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them.
Beast opens at Film.ca
