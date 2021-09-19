Becoming the Beloved Community, with General Secretary of the United Church of Canada, Rev. Michael Blair

St. John's United Church 262 Randall St, Oakville, Ontario

This is a LIVE STREAMED event.

Join us September 19th @ 10:30am

Connect via www.stjohnunited.ca

St. John's United is honoured to have General Secretary of the United Church of Canada, Rev. Michael Blair join us for worship in sharing his thoughts about the future of the Church.

For more information see: https://www.stjohnsunited.ca/event/becoming-the-beloved-community-with-general-secretary-of-the-united-church-of-canada-rev-michael-blair/

Recording will be accessible after the event on St. John's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWu-U_Xv-mIinPVKnUvqQw

