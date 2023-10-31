Between Two Worlds
An Evening of Mediumship with Andy Byng
to
https://www.oakvillecentre.ca/whats-on/upcoming-events/shaun-majumder/
Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts 130 Navy Street, Oakville, Ontario L6J 2Z4
Photo: Oakville Centre For Performing Arts
Join world renowned Evidential Medium Andy Byng, as he delivers messages of love and encouragement from your friends and loved ones in the spirit world.
Show begins at 7:30 PM on Thursday.
Tickets on sale starting at $50
Use CODE: EARLYBIRD at checkout to activate a reduced General Admission ticket price. Limited quantities available.
VIP tickets: $115
Includes:
- Reserved VIP seating in front two rows (limited quantities available)
- A signed Between Two Worlds Mediumship booklet
- Four-part Sitting in The Power (Meditation) course (value $140)
- A seven-part Mediumship Development course, The Complete Medium, which has been specially curated for this event (value $250)
- 50 percent voucher for an online course with Andy
Patrons who have any difficulty with stairs or who use mobility devices are asked to call the box office in advance of the performance to arrange for Studio Theatre access.