Join world renowned Evidential Medium Andy Byng, as he delivers messages of love and encouragement from your friends and loved ones in the spirit world.

Show begins at 7:30 PM on Thursday.

Tickets on sale starting at $50

Use CODE: EARLYBIRD at checkout to activate a reduced General Admission ticket price. Limited quantities available.

VIP tickets: $115

Includes:

Reserved VIP seating in front two rows (limited quantities available)

A signed Between Two Worlds Mediumship booklet

Four-part Sitting in The Power (Meditation) course (value $140)

A seven-part Mediumship Development course, The Complete Medium, which has been specially curated for this event (value $250)

50 percent voucher for an online course with Andy

Patrons who have any difficulty with stairs or who use mobility devices are asked to call the box office in advance of the performance to arrange for Studio Theatre access.