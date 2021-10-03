Beyond Climate takes viewers beyond the headlines and into the heart of the issues. The film holistically connects the larger patterns of climate change with the human dimension and what it looks like across British Columbia from the top of the mountains to the depths of the oceans.

Oakville’s Outdoor Film Series!

Films were selected to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Together with Indigenous community leaders, the town, Oakville Public Library, and partners will be presenting outdoor films that discuss our shared responsibility to care for the Earth. These films honour Indigenous culture and the contributions Indigenous people have made to preserve the land we live on today. Enjoy an evening of film and discussion about our shared journey towards Truth and Reconciliation.

This is a FREE ticketed event. Tickets are required for all attendees. Entry and activities begin at 6:30 p.m. Film presentation starts at 7 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the screenings will be moved to Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre. Proof of vaccination status will be required to enter recreation and culture facilities as of September 22, 2021. Attendees must follow COVID-19 health and safety protocols, as required.