Big Band Gala Night with West End Jazz

Oakville Conference Centre 2515 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P8

As always, West End Jazz celebrates a very successful 2023 season with a “Big bash” gala night.

Five very talented vocalists backed by Canada’s premier jazz orchestra, the Swing Shift Big band is promising to be a high octane entertainment.

Art, Gala, Live Music
905-339-3486
