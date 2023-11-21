Big Band Gala Night with West End Jazz

× Expand Poster design by Oliver Vadas Gourmet food: A three course dinner creation of Master chef Antonio followed by: Great music. A 17 piece big band, three soloists and a female trio.

As always, West End Jazz celebrates a very successful 2023 season with a “Big bash” gala night.

Five very talented vocalists backed by Canada’s premier jazz orchestra, the Swing Shift Big band is promising to be a high octane entertainment.