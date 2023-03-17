Big Dreamers - Dolly Parton

Oakville Public Library, Iroquois Ridge 1051 Glen Ashton Drive, Oakville, Ontario L6H 6Z4

Join us as we celebrate the stories and achievements of these diverse and inspirational individuals who each started out as a child with a dream. Ages 6-9.

The Little People, Big Dreams series of books by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara is helping us discover the lives of some truly remarkable people who have changed the world we live in - from artists to scientists; musicians and world leaders; feminists and sports heroes. Join us as we celebrate the stories and achievements of some of the world's most diverse and inspiring people through discussion, games and crafts. We're so inspired by these stories and hope you will be too! Be bold. Be Brave. Dream Big.

Registration is required.

Skills learned: Creativity, Collaboration, Social Skills, Communication, Critical Thinking

