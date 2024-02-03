× Expand 1 BMI Black Excellence Flyer

We invite you to join us to celebrate black achievements and continue the conversation on empowering ourselves and propelling our future.

This year, under the banner of "Black Excellence," Black Mentorship Inc.'s Black History theme is "Empower Now, Propel Our Future." We pay homage to the exceptional contributions of black individuals and professionals across diverse fields and recognize the imperative work ahead in empowering and equipping future generations.

Join us for a night of elegance, awards and empowerment at the Black Excellence Gala! Let's Celebrate the beauty, resilience, and achievements of the Black community in a dazzling atmosphere.

Dress in your finest attire and be ready for an evening filled with inspiration, cultural richness, and exceptional entertainment.

The Black Mentorship Inc gala aims to honour and uplift Black excellence across various fields, showcasing the brilliance that has shaped our community. Indulge in a gourmet dinner, connect with like-minded individuals, and witness captivating performances that embody the spirit of achievement. Let's come together to recognize and amplify the voices of those who have contributed significantly to the tapestry of Black excellence.

Don't miss this opportunity to revel in the splendour of achievement and unity at the Black Excellence Gala – where greatness meets glamour!