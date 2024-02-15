Black History Explorers

× Expand Oakville News Oakville Museum

Explore local Black history with museum staff on a family-friendly exhibit tour; enjoy storytime with the Oakville Public Library; and get creative in a craft corner with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton. Come ready to have fun and get creative!

All sessions will be conducted at the Carriage House on Erchless Estate. The meeting point will be the main entrance, at 8 Navy St, Oakville, ON L6J 2Y5