Black History Month 21 - Kick-off

The Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton’s 2021 Black History Month Kickoff

All activities will be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Keynote Speaker

We are excited to have the Honourable Jean Augustine be our keynote speaker this year. She is the 2021 recipient of Maclean’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She served four consecutive terms from 1993 – 2006 in the Parliament of Canada. She is also known for securing unanimous legislative support to pass a historic motion designating February as Black History Month in Canada.

Read more about her ongoing community work here.

CCAH partners with community organizations like the Town of Oakville, Sheridan College, and Halton Regional Police Service to deliver a highly engaging kickoff event involving the performing and visual arts, initiating a month of cultural and educational activities in celebration of Black History throughout February.

For more information, visit www.ccah.ca.