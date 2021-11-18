× Expand Black Mentorship Inc (BMI) Fundraising “Action For Equity” Black Mentorship Inc (BMI) Fundraising “Action For Equity”

Through “Action For Equity,” we commit to improving the advancement opportunities of Black professionals and other minority groups.

Now that we have woken up to issues of racism, we must be willing to follow through on the difficult steps ahead. To get to equity in the workforce and our communities, we need a better balance between talk and action.oin us on this important discussion on November 18th, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and donate to sponsor a Black professional to obtain the necessary mentorship support they need to advance in their career. Attend to hear powerful, impactful stories from our panelists and keynote speaker Alex Ihama.

Host Evangeline Chima (Founder/Executive Director Black Mentorship Inc), and moderators Ingrid Wilson Senior H.R. Executive & Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Strategist and BMI. Board Director and Kadeem McLean Representative World Financial Group Insurance Canada Inc. will be joined by C-Suites speakers Alex Ihama Executive Director – Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity & Workplace Equity and President School of Greatness (keynote speaker), alongside Antonetta Adebayo Senior Marketing Director World Financial Group (WFG), Leena Sharma Seth (She/Her)Founder Mending the Chasm and Sue Douglas President at Vital Management Solutions for an interactive conversation on taking “Action for equity.”

Join us and enjoy a musical performance by Canadian Singer, Singerwriter, and steelpan aficionado Dejehan Hamilton “Luckystickz.”