Blooms & Bubbles

Celebrate spring and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 (formerly Kelso Quarry) as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats.

Learn all about native flowers and blooms, and find out how you can incorporate it into your own gardenscape to make a native species’ paradise. Take in the turquoise waters of the restored quarry waters as you listen to live music and entertainers. There’s nothing like Blooms and Bubbles revel in the flora and fauna of springtime!