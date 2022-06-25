Blooms and Bubbles

Area 8 25437 Steeles Ave W Milton, Ontario 5437 Steeles Ave W, Oakville, Ontario L9T 2Y1

Celebrate the summer season and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 (formerly Kelso Quarry) as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats. Learn all about native flowers and blooms, and find out how you can incorporate it into your own gardenscape to make a native species’ paradise. Enjoy live music and entertainment as you take in the peaceful ambiance on the sandy shores of the turquoise waters of the restored quarry lake. This family-friendly event will be the perfect way to kick-off the summer vacation in Conservation Halton's newest park!

Live Music, Market
