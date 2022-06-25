× Expand Conservation Halton Blooms & Bubbles

Celebrate the summer season and all things that grow local at Conservation Halton’s newest event, Blooms and Bubbles! Sip and stroll at Area 8 (formerly Kelso Quarry) as you browse the local vendor market while enjoying a glass of wine, mead, and other bubbly treats. Learn all about native flowers and blooms, and find out how you can incorporate it into your own gardenscape to make a native species’ paradise. Enjoy live music and entertainment as you take in the peaceful ambiance on the sandy shores of the turquoise waters of the restored quarry lake. This family-friendly event will be the perfect way to kick-off the summer vacation in Conservation Halton's newest park!