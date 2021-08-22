Blue Devils FC Men vs. Scrosoppi FC (Milton)

× Expand Photo Credit: Bob Twidle Blue Devils FC Men's Soccer

The Blue Devils FC Men will be hosting League1 Ontario newcomers Scrosoppi FC on Sunday August 22nd at 2pm.

The Blue Devils have assembled an All-Star cast of players ahead of the 2021 campaign and are looking to dominate their competition as they seek entry into the 2022 Canadian Championship.

Come cheer on your local team.