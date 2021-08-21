Blue Devils FC Women vs FC London

× Expand photo credit: Bob Twidle Women's Soccer

This is a rematch of the 2019 League1 Ontario Women's Final.

These two teams know each other​ well and no love will be lost. In 2019 the Blue Devils came up just short of dethroning​ the perennial League1 Ontario​ Champions, and their eternal MVP Jade Kovacevic.

At halftime of this match,​ we will be making a presentation to our Guest of Honour - Kara Lang.

Kara grew up in Oakville and attended St. Thomas Aquinas SS (where this match is being played).

At the age of 15,​ she was already establishing herself as a dominant​ presence on the world stage​, Kara would go on to score 34 goals for the Canadian Women's National Team. She currently ranks 4th all-time in goals for the national side.

Lang was the #1 rated recruit in the world leading up to her joining the UCLA Bruins. She would go on to set several school records including goals and points in the NCAA Tournament over a career.

Since retiring she has worked as a broadcaster and has provided commentary during​ major events including the 2012 London Olympics and 2015 Women's World Cup. During her time representing Canada she participated in two U20 World Cups, two FIFA Women's World Cups and an Olympic Games.

Join us in celebrating the legacy of this incredible athlete, and support your local team.

Admission is $10.00