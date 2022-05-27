The Bob's Burgers Movie Opening Day

× Expand 20th Century Studios Length: 102 minutes / Rating: PG Sexual Language

A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/hldGGWN9HcI