The Bob's Burgers Movie Opening Day

to

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/hldGGWN9HcI

Info

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8
Film
to
Google Calendar - The Bob's Burgers Movie Opening Day - 2022-05-27 13:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Bob's Burgers Movie Opening Day - 2022-05-27 13:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Bob's Burgers Movie Opening Day - 2022-05-27 13:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Bob's Burgers Movie Opening Day - 2022-05-27 13:15:00 ical