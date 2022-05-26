The Oakville, Burlington, and Milton Chambers of Commerce are excited to announce our upcoming keynote event, Body Language for Business: Understanding the Fundamentals and Reading Your Influence, with Neil Thornton and networking to follow!⁠

Neil Thornton, President of The Thornton Group, brings 20 years of experience in business and management development, strategic planning, executive coaching and team culture. A hands-on consultant, he’s met clients everywhere, from job sites to shop floors, boardrooms, remote teams and everywhere in between.⁠