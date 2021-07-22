Book + Author Event with Natalie Jenner

×

Welcome to Book + Author, Macmillan Publishing’s ongoing virtual book club series! Join us for a conversation with Natalie Jenner and Phuc Tran, as they discuss the paperback release of The Jane Austen Society and answer your questions!Natalie Jenner is the author of two books, the instant international bestseller THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY (2020) and the forthcoming BLOOMSBURY GIRLS (2022). A Goodreads Choice Award runner-up for historical fiction, THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY was a USA Today and #1 national bestseller and has been sold for translation in twenty countries. Born in England and raised in Canada, Natalie has been a corporate lawyer, career coach and, most recently, an independent bookstore owner in Oakville, Ontario, where she lives with her family and two rescue dogs.Phuc Tran has been a high school Latin teacher for more than twenty years while also simultaneously establishing himself as a highly sought-after tattooer in the Northeast. Tran graduated Bard College in 1995 with a BA in Classics and received the Callanan Classics Prize. He taught Latin, Greek, and Sanskrit in New York at the Collegiate School and was an instructor at Brooklyn College’s Summer Latin Institute. Most recently, he taught Latin, Greek, and German at the Waynflete School in Portland, Maine. Phuc is the author of the memoir, Sigh, Gone.TimeJul 22, 2021 07:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)