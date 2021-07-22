Book + Author Event with Natalie Jenner

to

Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario

Welcome to Book + Author, Macmillan Publishing’s ongoing virtual book club series! Join us for a conversation with Natalie Jenner and Phuc Tran, as they discuss the paperback release of The Jane Austen Society and answer your questions!

Info

Virtual! Join us from anywhere you like Oakville, Ontario
Art
to
Google Calendar - Book + Author Event with Natalie Jenner - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book + Author Event with Natalie Jenner - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book + Author Event with Natalie Jenner - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book + Author Event with Natalie Jenner - 2021-07-22 19:00:00 ical