BOTG Holiday Pantomime: Alice in Wonderland

Film.ca Cinemas 171 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario L6K 3W8

Oakville Holiday Pantomime is over the moon to be back in person with the 9th annual panto- Alice in Wonderland!

Alice needs your help!! She’s searching for the mysterious Marty McRabbit who led her into Wonderland but there’s always trouble along the way. Get ready to boo the nasty Queen of Hearts and her heartless henchmen, and cheer for the weird, wacky, and wonderful Wonderland good guys. This hybrid live theatre/movie experience is sure to get your toes tapping this holiday season!

