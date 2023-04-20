× Expand Brain Power Enrichment Programs Students playing chess at a workshop

Brain Power Chess Workshop is launching at our whole new OAKVILLE campus (Appleby College)!

Professional Coach

Brain Power's Chess Club in Hamilton will be led by Kyrylo Demchenko, who is a full time chess coach. He started playing chess at 7 years old and was the youth champion in Mykolaiv (Ukraine) in U12, U14, U16 sections. He is a Chess Candidate Master. Some of his students have won their sections in Canadian and American tournaments.

3 Sessions of C﻿hess Training

In Brain Power's chess workshop, Kyrylo will teach students chess tactics and strategies on all stages of the game. He will also teach students about the psychology of chess. The main principles and methods in chess will be taught and students will have the opportunity to put their skills and new strategies into action. After a 45-60 minute lesson, students will put what they have learned into practice and play chess with like-minded peers and chess players matched to their skill level.

Brain Power Certificate

Students will earn a Certificate of Completion at the end of the program; both digital and paper versions will be provided.

Brain Power Enriched Chess Community

As part of your enrolment in the workshop, you are invited to the End of Year Open Chess Party. Through the program, students will learn the skills they need to qualify to become a chess master and qualify for provincial and national competitions. Moreover, you will immediately practice what you have learned with other players at the same skill level.

Join us for Brain Power's Chess Workshop in Oakville for 2023 from April to June!