Brain Power's Inaugural Chess Tournament (for students in Grades 1-8)

Brain Power Enrichment Programs Brain Power students playing chess at a workshop

Test your chess mastery by competing in Brain Power's chess tournament. Prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winner(s) and all students will receive a certificate of participation at the end of the tournament. In between games, students will have the opportunity to talk to Brain Power staff and Chess Coach Kyrylo.

Included with your registration:

-a certificate of participation

-light snacks and beverages

-trophy for the winner(s)