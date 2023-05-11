Brain Power's Junior Book Club with Author Michelle Kadarusman

× Expand Pajama Press Music for Tigers Cover Image

This book club is for students in Grades 4-6. During our 90 minutes together, we will discuss the novel Music for Tigers by Michelle Kadarusman, Canadian author and Governor General Award Finalist. Michelle’s presentation will take us on a journey to the remote Australian rainforest where Music for Tigers is set to learn more about the mysterious animal at the center of the story. The Tasmanian tiger (thylacine) was declared officially extinct many decades ago, but sightings continue. Could it still exist? In Michelle’s presentation we’ll see slides and video footage of real Tasmanian tigers along with other marsupials that feature in the story.

Students must read the book before the book club. Books will be delivered to the students' homes at least one month before the book club.

Included with your book club registration:

-a brand new copy of Music for Tigers

-light snacks and drinks

-opportunity for feedback on your writing after the book club from Brain Power's Oakville Headmaster, Dr. Cassandra Chapman