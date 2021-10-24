The Bright Star Drive-thru event recognizes over 120 individuals with disabilities as Stars of the Pandemic, each person attending will get a Star Medal. Thirty will be individuals from Oakville, Ontario.

In attendance will be:

Halton Regional Police Service

Oakville Fire Department

Halton EMS

Along with other dignitaries

About the Bright Star Award

These Awards are presented to individuals who have faced and overcome significant challenges during the Covid 19 Pandemic yet continue to shine.