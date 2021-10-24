Bright Star Drive Thru Event
Recognizing over 120 individuals with disabilities that have had the hardest time with this Pandemic but also continue to shine.
Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario
The Bright Star Drive-thru event recognizes over 120 individuals with disabilities as Stars of the Pandemic, each person attending will get a Star Medal. Thirty will be individuals from Oakville, Ontario.
In attendance will be:
- Halton Regional Police Service
- Oakville Fire Department
- Halton EMS
- Along with other dignitaries
About the Bright Star Award
These Awards are presented to individuals who have faced and overcome significant challenges during the Covid 19 Pandemic yet continue to shine.