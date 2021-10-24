Bright Star Drive Thru Event

Recognizing over 120 individuals with disabilities that have had the hardest time with this Pandemic but also continue to shine.

to

Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario

The Bright Star Drive-thru event recognizes over 120 individuals with disabilities as Stars of the Pandemic, each person attending will get a Star Medal. Thirty will be individuals from Oakville, Ontario. 

In attendance will be: 

  • Halton Regional Police Service
  • Oakville Fire Department 
  • Halton EMS
  • Along with other dignitaries

About the Bright Star Award

These Awards are presented to individuals who have faced and overcome significant challenges during the Covid 19 Pandemic yet continue to shine.

Info

Town Hall 1225 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, Ontario
to
Google Calendar - Bright Star Drive Thru Event - 2021-10-24 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bright Star Drive Thru Event - 2021-10-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bright Star Drive Thru Event - 2021-10-24 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bright Star Drive Thru Event - 2021-10-24 13:00:00 ical