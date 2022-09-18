British Car Day

The Annual British Car show is back!

1,100 British Cars, great vendors, wonderful anniversary cars spanning 3 years and much more. We have had to make a modest increase to our car registration pricing this year by $5 - the first change since 2010 - to cover ever-increasing costs.

Pre-registration through FASTLANE is now available, and it's a great way to save money ($20 versus $25 at the gate). In addition, you will save time by driving through the FASTLANE, where you will pick up an excellent programme together with a voting card and dash plaque.

Those paying cash at the gate will have to sign in at our registration desk, which is where you will collect your programme etc.

We have almost 60 different car classes and 3 awards per class, so the odds are pretty good that you might win one!

There will also be a panel of judges selecting the Best of Show car, and a Long-Distance Award presented to the car driven the furthest (you must pre-register to be eligible).

Winner of 2019 Best of Show car, a 1933 Morgan Supersports JAP owned by Dave & Pauline Smith for 53 years typifies the wonderful cars and enthusiasts that come to the show.

Spector cars enter through our main park gate, 1219 Burloak Drive.

All vehicles are required to obtain and display a valid park permit. (Regular Daily Vehicle $18).

Park reserves the right to cancel the event at any time.