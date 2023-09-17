× Expand Toronto Triumph Club Come check out over 1,000 British Cars at Bronte Creek Provincial Park!

British Car Day® is hosted annually by the Toronto Triumph Club, on the third Sunday of September. Since its inaugural event in 1984 it has grown in leaps and bounds and now draws more than 1,000 British cars and over 9,000 spectators, with room to grow even bigger. British Car Day® is open to vintage, classic and current British-manufactured vehicles, including motorcycles. The event is the largest, one-day, all-British car event in North America.

We are delighted that Johnny Herbert will be our Grand Marshall at British Car Day® this year. Johnny raced in Formula One from 1989 to 2000 winning three races and placing 4th in the 1995 World Drivers’ Championship. He also raced sports cars, winning the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1991. Johnny was also a Sky Sports F1 announcer for many years. Johnny will be meeting and greeting, signing autographs. helping to select the Best of Show car and at the end of the day handing out awards.