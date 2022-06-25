Bronte Through Artists' Eyes
to
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Join us for this group multi-media show celebrating Oakville's western village and harbour. At the same time, you can tour historic Sovereign House and stroll along the Bronte Bluffs overlooking the lake. A portion of art sales goes to support Bronte Historical Society. The show is open 1 - 4 pm, Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays from from June 25 to July 6.
Info
Bronte BIA
Sovereign House 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6N9
Art, Art Exhibit