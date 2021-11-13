Bronte Arts Market - Holiday Edition

Walton United Church 2489 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H9

Bronte Arts Market - HOLIDAY EDITION!

Hours will be from 10-4, & we will again be located the Walton Memorial United Church parking lot.

We’ll have many returning Artists/Vendors and some great new ones. Come support local artisans and get your Holiday gift shopping started!

Art, Christmas, Market
