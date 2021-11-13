Bronte Arts Market - Holiday Edition
to
Walton United Church 2489 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H9
×
P. Richardson
Bronte Arts Market
Bronte Arts Market - HOLIDAY EDITION!
Hours will be from 10-4, & we will again be located the Walton Memorial United Church parking lot.
We’ll have many returning Artists/Vendors and some great new ones. Come support local artisans and get your Holiday gift shopping started!
Info
Walton United Church 2489 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H9
Art, Christmas, Market