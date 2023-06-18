Bronte Astronomer Group

On Sunday evening, the Bronte Astronomers Group will meet in Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, and you're invited to gaze into the heavens.

Public Astronomy Sessions: What to expect.

Weather permitting. This can change at a moment's notice.

All are welcome on the fundamental principle that astronomy is for everyone with respect, dignity and safety.

Experienced astronomers should take note the public astronomy sessions are based on the principles of sidewalk astronomy and to expect visitors to their equipment.

We will endeavour to give everyone interested sufficient time for notification that an event is a go. However, this can be a challenge at times. Short notices can and will happen.

Dress for ten degrees below the expected temperature minimum.

Telescopes will be set up for the public and public viewing.

Before using a telescope, make sure someone is supervising it to make sure it is on target. Only touch or operate a telescope with permission.

There is no electricity supplied at this time (subject to change).

Noise levels should be minimal as this is a public space near residences.

No smoking or vaping as per Oakville by-laws in Oakville public parks.

Astronomy sessions maybe be held at other locations within or outside Oakville.

Please park in designated parking spaces only. Do not park in the Centriller Square or Farm Boy parking lots as towing occurs in these parking areas.