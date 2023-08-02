Bronte: Back to the Future
Amblin Entertainment/Bronte Historical Society
It's 1985. Where's Bronte's Clock Tower?
Hop on your board and ride over to the Sovereign House on Tuesday, August 8th at 7:00 pm for a trip Back to our Future with Urban Planning Consultant Dave McCleary. Please register by emailing historian@brontehistoricalsociety.ca or calling 905 825 5552.
Bronte BIA
