Bronte: Back to the Future

× Expand Amblin Entertainment/Bronte Historical Society It's 1985. Where's Bronte's Clock Tower?

Hop on your board and ride over to the Sovereign House on Tuesday, August 8th at 7:00 pm for a trip Back to our Future with Urban Planning Consultant Dave McCleary. Please register by emailing historian@brontehistoricalsociety.ca or calling 905 825 5552.