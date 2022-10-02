Bronte Beach Nurdle Hunt

Nurdles are small plastic pellets (about the size of a lentil) used by the manufacturing industry to make new plastic products; everything from phone cases to plastic bags is made of nurdles. Small and lightweight, these pellets can easily spill throughout the plastic supply chain and be lost in the environment. Nurdles can cause harm to aquatic life when they are mistaken for food and also contaminate our drinking water with microplastic pieces. They are difficult to clean up from the environment, which is why we need your help!

Join us on the shores of Lake Ontario to pick up nurdles and spread awareness about this common type of microplastic pollution.

All equipment required to participate will be provided by A Greener Future.

High school community service hours may be earned through this opportunity.