The Bronte BIA The Businesses of the Bronte BIA present: The Bronte Block Party!

The businesses of the Bronte BIA are closing down a stretch of Bronte Road on Saturday, September 9th from 11am to 5pm and this is your official invitation to join us.

The Bronte Block Party is free. It’s family-friendly. And it’s going to be SO MUCH FUN. We’re talking bouncy castles, live-performances, games, collaborative art, music, dancing and more.

Mark your calendars and join the businesses of the Bronte BIA as we celebrate together by partying in the street!

The event is generously sponsored by The Residences of Bronte Lakeside, with support from the Town of Oakville.