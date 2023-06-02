Bronte Bunch Waterfront Walkers

Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park 2340 Ontario St, Oakville, Ontario L6L 6P7

COME JOIN US! We meet every Wed at 1:30 p.m at the Bronte Boathouse, 2340 Ontario Street, Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park, to walk the spectacular Waterfront Trail.

The full walk is 5km. Short walk is 2.5 km. After walking, we host a "Sit and Sip" with Harbour views: bring your own chair and drink.

Free parking in long parking lots by the Bronte Boathouse. We walk year-round.

Come enjoy time with great people. Looking forward to meeting you!

