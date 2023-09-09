Walton United, The Epiphany and St. Dominic Churches, along with the Bronte Legion, are once seeking donations for the Bronte Community Winter Coat Drive. The Knights of Columbus and Oakville Hydro support them. The Honorary Chair for this year’s drive is Councillor Johnathan McNiece.

Last year, this small group of volunteers collected and distributed 850 coats to nearly 450 individuals, couples and families who mainly come from the Bronte/West Oakville Area.

Most of us have seen the news reports about how food and housing costs have risen dramatically in the last 18 months at a pace that has not slowed down.

We fully expect the need for Winter Coats will increase significantly as more people and families divert their limited resources to food and shelter.

We need clean coats with working zippers and in good repair for Adults, Teens, Children and infants in all sizes, male and female.

If you have Coats in good condition, they can be dropped off at St. Dominic’s Church on Rebecca Street on Saturdays, September 9, 16, 23 and 30 between 10 am and 1 pm.