Bronte Fall Arts Market

Walton United Church 2489 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, Ontario L6L 1H9
The Final Bronte Arts Market of 2022 is this coming Saturday October 15th.
BAM is host to a fantastic lineup of local Artists & Artisans selling their one of a kind creations at our lakeside market in Bronte. Pickup some terrific items for House & Home & do some Christmas shopping by supporting local makers & artists.
Free parking on site at the Walton United Church at Bronte & Lakeshore. Pet friendly & people friendly. Everyone is welcome.
We’ll be there 10am to 4pm rain or shine.