Bronte Arts Market Bronte Fall Arts Market

The Final Bronte Arts Market of 2022 is this coming Saturday October 15th.

BAM is host to a fantastic lineup of local Artists & Artisans selling their one of a kind creations at our lakeside market in Bronte. Pickup some terrific items for House & Home & do some Christmas shopping by supporting local makers & artists.

Free parking on site at the Walton United Church at Bronte & Lakeshore. Pet friendly & people friendly. Everyone is welcome.

We’ll be there 10am to 4pm rain or shine.