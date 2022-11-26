Bronte Historcial Society Christmas Show - 2022
to
Bronte Historical Society 7 West River Street, Oakville, Ontario L6L6N9
Sabine Frisch
Deep Green and Red Friendly Geometric Business Holiday Poster
Bronte Historical Society Christmas Show and Sale
Celebrate the Holiday Season with us!
Bronte Historical Society Holiday Artist Show and Sale
Enjoy historic Sovereign House and the amazing works created by the artists of Sovereign House. Paintings, Pottery, Sculpture, Fabric Arts, Jewellery, Clothing, Decorations and cards - all lovingly handmade locally by the amazing artists who have filled Sovereign House with their artwork all year.
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26 10AM TO 4PM
SOVEREIGN HOUSE,
7 WEST RIVER STREET, OAKVILLE